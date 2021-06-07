Govt says major functions of 73rd Amendment given to DDCs, rest to follow shortly

DDC representatives without remuneration for 6 months

*Chairpersons say no accommodation, pay for fuel from pockets

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, June 7: Soon after taking over as the Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta today held first inter-action with all 20 District Development Council (DDC) Chairpersons of Jammu and Kashmir through video-conferencing and is understood to have assured them that all left-out functions of 73rd Amendment of the Constitution of India will be shortly made applicable to the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) to further strengthen the system at the grass-root level.

Majority of the DDC Chairpersons, while appreciating that the Chief Secretary chose his first inter-action with them immediately after taking over the charge of top administrative post, said six months were about to lapse since they were elected but till today none of them has been paid remuneration and they haven’t been allotted permanent offices for the Councils, due accommodation and security.

“So much so”, some of them said, “we have to get petrol or diesel filled in our vehicles from our own pockets as no bank account has so far been opened on the name of Councils”.

Majority of the Chairpersons were, however, of the view that the new Chief Secretary was very responsive to the demands and concerns voiced by them during the video-conference and assured that the Government will do its best possible to address issues raised and suggestions given by them.

Some of the Chairpersons told the Excelsior that the Chief Secretary promised full implementation of 73rd Amendment of the Constitution of India in Jammu and Kashmir to further strengthen the Panchayati Raj System. He reportedly said that out of 23 functions of the 73rd Amendment, a number of them have already been implemented in the Union Territory while rest will also be made applicable shortly.

He is reported to have said that Jammu and Kashmir is ahead of majority of States/UT in providing the best Panchayati Raj System and was only behind Kerala now.

DDC Jammu Chairperson Bharat Bushan told the Excelsior after three-hour long video conference that some of the Chairpersons raised the issue of lack of remuneration to DDC Chairpersons, Vice Chairpersons and Members for last about six months of their elections and lack of own offices of the Councils as per their requirements.

“Many Chairpersons also raised the issue of adequate accommodation, security and other facilities,” Bushan said.

DDC Chairperson from Rajouri Naseem Liaquat said most of the Chairpersons wanted “untied funding” to the District Development Councils.

“Accommodation, both for Council offices and Chairpersons and security also figured prominently at the meeting,” Liaquat said.

DDC Kishtwar Chairperson Puja Thakur said remunerations haven’t been released for the DDC Chairpersons and others while the offices for Councils, wherever given, were not as per the protocol. “The Chairpersons have to pay for fuel of the vehicles from their own pockets,” she said.

Thakur said she demanded immediate Forest clearance for Dachan-Marwah road, communication facilities at fast pace in hilly areas, Women Degree College for Kishtwar and Degree College for Dachan among other issues.

The Government had announced remuneration to the tune of Rs 35,000 per month for Chairpersons, Rs 25,000 for Vice Chairpersons and Rs 15,000 for Members. Though majority of them had voiced concern over meager remunerations, even they haven’t been paid to them for past about six months now. It may be mentioned here that the DDC elections were completed in the month of December. There are 20 DDCs in J&K—10 each in Jammu and Kashmir divisions. Each DDC has 14 members.

In Jammu region, the BJP rules six DDCs of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Reasi and Doda while National Conference controls three—Rajouri, Ramban and Kishtwar. Poonch DDC is headed by an Independent.

The DDC Chairpersons said wherever they have been allotted official accommodation it was not adequate and the Government should approve construction of the Council offices at every district headquarter as per requirements of the Councils. They said since bank accounts of the Councils haven’t been opened so far, the Council Chairpersons have to pay for fuel of the vehicles from their own pockets.

However, as per the Government officials since entire administrative machinery was busy in COVID management during past two months, issues of the DDCs remained unresolved. Since now the pandemic has eased, all the issues raised by them will be addressed shortly as the Government is determined to strengthen the District Development Councils, Block Development Councils and Panchayats, they said.

Meanwhile, an official handout said :- Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a marathon meeting with the Chairpersons of District Development Councils (DDCs) of all districts of Jammu and Kashmir to stay abreast with the ground realities, local needs, and issues faced by the local self-governments.

Principal Secretary, Home Department, Principal Secretary Rural Development Department, besides, Divisional Commissioners, Kashmir/Jammu, Deputy Commissioners and District SPs of all districts participated in the meeting.

While interacting with the elected representatives of the 3rd-tier Government, Meha informed that the District Development Councils, Block Development Councils and Panchayats have laid the foundation of vibrant grassroot democracy and given expression to the local needs in the Union territory.

He said that the recent devolution of powers with respect to 29 functions enumerated in the 11th schedule of the Constitution of India has further strengthened the Panchayati Raj Institutions in Jammu and Kashmir. “Although the reforms have recently been introduced in the UT, J&K has rigorously implemented the provisions in letter and spirit and has caught up with better performing states/UTs in empowering the PRIs as institutions for local Government and project planning and implementation in accordance with felt needs”, he added.

The Chief Secretary urged the District Development Councils to encourage participatory democracy during plan formation through wider public outreach and participation. He also asked them to remain vigilant to the COVID threat and vigorously promote COVID appropriate behavior within respective jurisdictions.

The DDC Chairpersons apprised the Chief Secretary on various district-specific needs and issues faced by them. The Chief Secretary assured the District Development Councils of extended support and assistance towards progressive strengthening of PRIs and effective implementation of various provisions enshrined in the 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act. He directed the divisional and district administrations to extend support and cooperation to the members of DDCs and BDCs.