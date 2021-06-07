Provide spl package for survival of business community: JCCI

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 7: The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) has demanded announcement of special economic package for the survival of business community in the J&K UT.

An urgent meeting of JCCI was held at the Chamber House under the presidentship of Arun Gupta, along with the office bearers in which Gupta appreciated the efforts being taken by the UT Administration to mitigate the surge of Covid-19 cases as the result of which, we are witnessing the declining trend of covid infection cases in the UT of J&K from the last two week.

At the same time, Arun Gupta also showed displeasure over the recent announced SOPs by the Disaster Management Department. He pointed out that traders have suffered a lot and faced huge losses during last year lockdown, and they are passing through the same phase this year due to the continuous lockdown since the previous month.

“It is pertinent to mention here that when we all are witnessing continuous improvement for the last two weeks as far as covid infection cases and decline in the death toll figure, it is high time to unlock the markets, bazars, malls at least five days a week so that it will give some relief to our traders, who are facing the hardships from more than a month, we are not against the opening and closing of bazars timings announced by the administration. We must save our business community from dying from the economic crunch,” Gupta maintained.

JCCI president said being an apex body of traders and industrialists, we always stood and cooperated with the Govt whenever the need arises, primarily in the time of crises, and we are expecting the same response from the Govt too, to help our traders and industrialist.

Chamber president also appealed to the LG to announce the special relief package for the survival and revival of the business community who has suffered a lot during these pandemic times.

The office bearers present in the meeting included- Anil Gupta, Rajeev Gupta, Gaurav Gupta, Rajesh Gupta and Rajesh Gupta.