Super Bazar Jammu to get modern makeover: Yasha Mudgal sets 25% growth goal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 30: Commissioner Secretary, Cooperative Department, Yasha Mudgal, today chaired a comprehensive review meeting at the Civil Secretariat to assess the overall functioning and performance of Jammu Cooperative Wholesale Limited (JCWL), Super Bazar Jammu.

The meeting was attended by Mohammad Shafiq Chak, Registrar Cooperative Societies, J&K; Bhawani Attri, Deputy Registrar (Agri), Cooperative Societies Jammu and Member, Board of Administrators, Super Bazar Jammu besides other senior officers of the Cooperative Department.

The General Manager, Super Bazar Jammu, presented a detailed overview of the institution’s current status, financial performance and operational challenges. This was followed by an in-depth discussion on various aspects of its functioning.

The Commissioner Secretary directed for timely and quality completion of the renovation work at Gandhi Nagar branch, ensuring early commissioning of the upgraded facility.

Emphasizing the urgent need for business diversification, Yasha Mudgal directed the management to immediately explore and implement new revenue streams such as introduction of organic and specialty products, household utility sections and value-added services. She stressed that Super Bazar Jammu must be developed into a vibrant, customer-centric and financially sustainable economic entity that can compete effectively in the modern retail market.

She further directed that concerted efforts be made to enroll all the eligible Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) and Cooperative Marketing Societies (CMS) as members of Jammu Cooperative Wholesale Limited to strengthen the supply chain and provide direct market access to the farmers, in line with the principle of “Cooperation among Cooperatives.” She asked the Registrar Cooperative Societies to personally monitor the membership drive and ensure tangible progress within the next two months.

Reviewing the sales performance of various outlets, the Commissioner Secretary expressed concern over the current revenue trends. She directed the management to prepare a detailed action plan within 15 days for increasing sales by at least 25 percent in the next financial year. She specifically instructed that aggressive marketing strategies, attractive discount schemes and promotional campaigns be launched to boost customer footfall.

Yasha Mudgal also directed the revision of working hours of all the outlets and branches to align with public convenience and peak shopping hours. She emphasized that outlets should remain open till late evening on weekdays and maintain extended hours on weekends to maximize the business opportunities.

She instructed all the concerned officers to ensure strict inventory management, reduce wastage and maintain proper hygiene and cleanliness standards across all outlets. She also emphasized the need for regular training and capacity building of staff to improve service quality and customer satisfaction.