J&K Lok Bhavan celebrates Rajasthan and Odisha Day

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Mar 30: Jammu Kashmir Lok Bhavan on Monday celebrated the Rajasthan Foundation Day, at Jammu. The cultural evening also commemorates the celebrations of Odisha Day ‘Utkala Dibasa’ which will be observed on 1st April.

Addressing the gathering, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended his heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of Rajasthan and Odisha.

“Rajasthan, land of enlightened giants, has offered humanity’s highest guidance and upliftment for society’s weakest. Likewise, Odisha’s rich heritage has shaped India’s consciousness and philosophy”, he said.

“I believe diversity and ancient values of these two states have inspired people, gave them strength and a vision to unite all humanity,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Highlighting the linguistic and cultural diversity of Rajasthan, the Lieutenant Governor said that a glimpse of this blessed land reveals how languages like Hindi, Marwari, Hadoti, Mewari, Mewati, and Punjabi have enriched its literary and cultural traditions.

“Rajasthan shines as a treasure trove of spirituality, valor, heroism, and folk arts. Since ancient times, the Aravalli hills and Thar Desert have witnessed its cultural wealth, with its brave sons dedicating their prowess to Mother India’s honor and glory,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor stated that during the Bhakti era, luminaries from Rajasthan spread fresh ideas and awakened self-confidence. “Born in Pali, Meerabai is revered as the torchbearer of Bhakti. Ancient sages declare her the embodiment of devotion itself-synonymous with surrender and sacrifice,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also spoke on Odisha’s rich tapestry of cultural, spiritual and artistic traditions.

“Odisha stands as a testament to millennia of India’s cultural and spiritual golden age. From Emperor Ashoka’s era in 261 BCE-when it was known as Kalinga-to the 21st century, this sacred land has invaluably contributed to forging a mighty Bharat,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor paid tribute to the towering personalities and luminaries of the two states and recalled their significant contribution to nation building.

“Great figures from both states fueled goal-oriented devotion through Bhakti. Their vibrant folk arts, music-embedded culture, life values, and industrial feats have fortified the “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” ethos, preserving social principles,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Officials, Students, Faculty members from various educational institutions and the people of Rajasthan and Odisha living in J&K UT were the special invitees on the occasion.