Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by nine wickets

CHENNAI: Sunrisers Hyderabad outclassed Punjab Kings by nine wickets to snap their three-match losing streak in the IPL here on Wednesday.

Opting to bat, Punjab Kings were bundled out for a below-par 120, courtesy pacer Khaleel Ahmed (3/21) and spinner Abhishek Sharma (2/24), who shared five wickets between them.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/16), Rashid Khan (1/17) and Siddarth Kaul (1/27) were the other wicket-takers for Sunrisers.

Chasing the total, opener Jonny Bairstow (63 not out) first added 73 runs off 60 balls with David Warner (37) and then shared an unbeaten 48-run stand with Kane Williamson (16) to take SRH home in 18.4 overs.

Brief Scores:

Punjab Kings: 120 all out in 19.4 overs (Shahrukh Khan 22; Khaleel Ahmed 3/21).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 121 for one in 18.4 overs (Jonny Bairstow 63; Fabian Allen 1/22). (Agency)