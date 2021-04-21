‘Batla House’ actress Mrunal Thakur shooting in Kashmir

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar: Bollywood actress of “Batla House” Mrunal Thakur is shooting in the valley for yet-untitled Telugu movie opposite south film actor Dulquer Salmaan.

“The film unit has been here for the last fifteen days and shot in Sonamarg and different areas of Srinagar,” said Khawar Jamsheed, the line producer of the film in Kashmir.

He said that the crew is in Kashmir for few more days to wrap up the shoot. “Both the actors are mesmerized by the beauty of the valley and are enjoying their shoot,” he added.

As per the director of the film Hanu Raghavapudi, this film is a romantic period drama in which Dulquer Salmaan plays the role of an army officer named Lieutenant Ram. It is said to be a love story set in the 1960s.

In January this year, actor Mrunal Thakur shot with singer Guru Randhawa for her music video at the hill station Gulmarg.