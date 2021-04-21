Shashi Tharoor tests positive for COVID-19

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Member of Parliament (MP) from Thiruvananthapuram took to Twitter to inform that his sister and 85-year-old mother have also tested positive for coronavirus.

“After waiting two days for a test appointment and another day & a half for the results, I finally have confirmation: I’m Covid positive. Hoping to deal with it in a “positive” frame of mind, with rest, steam & plenty of fluids. My sister& 85-year-old mother are in the same boat,” said the Congress MP.

Tharoor joined a long list of Congress leaders who were recently infected with the viral disease including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, senior party leader Anand Sharma and former party president Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, nearly 3 lakh new COVID-19 cases and over 2,000 deaths were reported in India on Wednesday, a record-high since the pandemic broke out last year.

As per the union health ministry, as many as 2,95,041 new COVID-19 cases and 2,023 deaths were reported, taking the total cases to 1,56,16,130, including 21,57,538 active cases.

As many as 1,32,76,039 recoveries have been reported so far, out of which 1,67,457 were reported in the last 24 hours. (AGENCY)