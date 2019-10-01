Sumb villagers protest over bad condition of road

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Oct 1: The residents of hilly areas of block Sumb in district Samba staged a protest demonstration against the district administration over its failure to renovate the Sumb road which is totally damaged and has been closed for vehicular traffic for last two days.

A large number of the residents of village Sumb assembled in the area and raised the slogans against the district administration Samba. They alleged that the Sumb road has been closed for last two days as it is totally damaged and the construction work is going at snail’s pace. The school children and employees were facing lot of trouble due to closure of the road especially in rainy season.

They also said that continuing raining for last two days, the Sumb road was closed and the construction work of the upto Goran road is going very slowly. Despite repeated pleas of the people the authorities have failed to intensify the work due to which the residents of the entire area have been put to hardships.

Villagers appealed to Deputy Commissioner Samba, Rohit Khajuria to complete the work on Sumb-Goran Road as soon as possible.