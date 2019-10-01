International Day of Older Persons celebrated with great fervour

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 1: International Day of Older Persons was celebrated today with great fervor and enthusiasm by various institutions and organizations across the State.

A function to celebrate the occasion was organized at Old Age Home, Kathua, by Aarti Mohan, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Kathua under the aegis of Pawan Dev Kotwal, Chairman, DLSA (Principal District & Sessions Judge) Kathua. Speaking on the occasion, Retainer lawyers Alim Kalotra, Naiya Sharma and Sunita Devi informed the audience that the persons above the age of 60 years have been considered as senior citizens and they are entitled to obtain various facilities as per the provisions of the Government scheme. Besides DLSA Kathua, the Day was also celebrated by Tehsil Legal Services Committees (TLSCs) Basholi and Hiranagar at Court Complex Basohli and Panchayat Ghar, Chak Bhagana, respectively.

UN International Day of Older Persons was also observed by Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre (MIMC) in collaboration with District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Leh at Mahabodhi Maitri Geriatic Home, Devachan. Principal District and Sessions Judge Leh, RS Jasrotia, Divisional Commissioner Ladakh Saugat Biswas, Secretary DLSA Leh Spalzes Angmo and many important personalities assembled at Devachan. RS Jasrotia talked in length about the important link of old age and young age and stressed on the utter need of taking good care of our elderly at our homes. Saugat Biswas informed that the district administration is also thinking in-line of setting up of a day-care and recreation centre for the elderly in Leh.

HelpAge India, a social organization which is working nationwide since 1978 for the cause and care of the elderly, celebrated the occasion all over the country by organizing various programs to sensitize about elderly issue. This year, HelpAge India focused on the issue of universalization of pension by increase in pension amount to Rs 2000. Today, to mark the occasion of International Day of Olders, HelpAge India Jammu office submitted a memorandum regarding the universalization of pension to Director, Social welfare with representation of group of senior citizens at Director Social Welfare office, Jammu.

The Central Government Pensioners’ Welfare Association (CGPWA), Jammu evolved a unique way of observing International Day of Older Persons. Instead of holding functions and inviting VIPs to grace and address the functions, a team of CGPWA members comprising its patron VP Sharma and vice president BK Raina called on the bedridden 85 year old Sudarshan Sehgal, widow of M N Sehgal, the founder member of the Association and another widow, 85 year old Suman Abrol. Two other veterans of the Association to whom the CGPWA reached out today include 85 year old Hans Raj Magotra IAS (Retd) and Dr MR Kalsotra, GSI (Retd). The CGPWA team spent time with them on this special Day.

Government Degree College Udhampur celebrated the International Old-age Day with great fervor and enthusiasm. The event was marked by the oath taking ceremony followed by a bunch of cultural items which included dances, songs, guitar-playing, skits etc. in the college premises. The NSS Volunteers also spoke about the significance of this day and why it should be observed throughout keeping in mind the present scenario of the declining moral values in today’s youth and their indifferent behavior towards the old members of the society resulting in disrespect and homelessness of the aged. The programme was presided over by the Principal of the College Prof (Dr) Nutan Kumar Resutra.