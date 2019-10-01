Raksha from Chandigarh bags 1st position in preliminary round

2nd day of All India Devotional Song Competition

*Celebrity singer Amrinder Bobby enthralls audience

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Oct 1: On the second day of All India Devotional Song Competition, Raksha Sharma from Chandigarh bagged first position in the preliminary round while Sahil from Samba got 2nd position and the 3rd position was shared by Lalit Bhardwaj from Jammu and Yogesh from Chandigarh.

The event began on 2nd day at Yog Ashram Complex by lighting of traditional lamp by Chief General Manager of NHPC Himanshu Shekhar and Deputy Commissioner Reasi Indu Kanwal Chib in presence of celebrity singer Amrinder Bobby, SDM Katra Ashok Choudhary, chairman Devotional Song Committee and president, Hotel Association Katra Rakesh Wazir, Additional Director Tourism Dr Umesh Shan and Teshildar Katra Sunil Sharma.

The winners were selected among the 12 auditioned participants in which four participants were from outside J&K and eight were from the State. The first three winners were provided with cash prizes of 10000, 5000 and 3000, respectively. The competition was adjudged by a panel of experts in music including celebrity singer Amrinder Bobby, Dr Surinder Kumar Sharma (HoD, Government Degree College Sunni Shimla), Dr CL Verma (Ex-Chairman, Post Graduate University of Himachal Pradesh).

Famous celebrity singer Amrinder Bobby known for hit songs like ‘Chhalle Toh Bee Jayengi’, ‘Rabba Sanu Pyaar’ etc. enthralled the audience with his melodious songs and the total environment of the venue became spiritual and the people were seen dancing on his tunes. Ravi Kumar, former winner of All India Devotional Song Competition was also present on the occasion.

The Competition is being organized by SMVD Shrine Board and Department of J&K Tourism, J&K Bank, Shraddha Mh One.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the first position holders of daily competition will compete with the winners of the quarter final on October 6 for their entry into final and the quarter final will be held on October 5 which will be of 2nd and 3rd position holders of daily competition.

The Grand Finale of the Competition will be held on October 7 and the winners will be awarded with gold amounting to Rs 3 lakh and a recording contract with Venus Records & Tapes Ltd and likewise 2nd and 3rd runners ups will get gold worth 1 lakh and 50000, respectively.