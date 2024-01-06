Successive success stories elevated India’s science esteem: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

New Delhi, Jan 5 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that successive success stories in recent times have elevated India’s science esteem.

Addressing the gathering at the 40th foundation day celebration of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), the Minister enumerated recent science success stories of India. He said that the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) and CSIR brought about the purple revolution, which originated in the North and has now captured the entire Himalayan region. The Department of Biotechnology came out with the first DNA Vaccine and a country like India , which was earlier struggling to provide curative health care, has now become a preventive healthcare leader, he said & added that the Department of Space registered triple success…Chandrayaan 3, Aditya Mission and XPoSat.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, these success stories have made scientific research, innovation and StartUps popular like never before. Pointing out that all these successes are closely connected to Industry linkage, the Minister urged the scientific community to work towards a strong industry linkage to bring the outcomes of Research & Development to society. It will also make StartUps in the S & T field commercially more viable, he added.

Earlier, as chief guest, the Minister kickstarted the 40th Foundation Day Celebration of DSIR by lighting a lamp.

Dr. Vijay Kumar Saraswat, Member(S&T), NITI Aayog and Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, PSA to the Government of India were guests of honour at the event.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Sood said that when the focus is shifting increasingly towards Technology, DSIR will have a greater role to play in the days to come. Saraswat, in his address, urged DSIR and NRDC to create value addition centres to promote translational research in the country. Dr. N Kalaiselvi, Secretary DSIR and DG CSIR, Surinder Pal Singh, Joint Secretary, DSIR also spoke at the event.