Air Vice Marshal, other delegations call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Jan 5: Air Vice Marshal, Vikram Gaur Air Officer Commanding Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

They held discussions on vaiorus issues related to operational matters of the force in the region.

Meanwhile a delegation of candidates selected for various posts in Government departments through J&K Service Selection Board called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

The members of the delegation expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor for fast-track selection process. Masarat Kar, former President Municipal Council Sopore called on the Lt Governor and apprised him of various developmental issues of Sopore.

Later, a delegation of Industrial Association Lassipora (IAL) also called on the Lt Governor.