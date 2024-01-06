Air Vice Marshal, other delegations call on LG

Daily Excelsior
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha during meeting with Air Vice Marshal Vikram Gaur at Jammu.
Jammu, Jan 5: Air Vice Marshal, Vikram Gaur Air Officer Commanding Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.
They held discussions on vaiorus issues related to operational matters of the force in the region.
Meanwhile a delegation of candidates selected for various posts in Government departments through J&K Service Selection Board called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.
The members of the delegation expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor for fast-track selection process. Masarat Kar, former President Municipal Council Sopore called on the Lt Governor and apprised him of various developmental issues of Sopore.
Later, a delegation of Industrial Association Lassipora (IAL) also called on the Lt Governor.