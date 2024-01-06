Modi transformed political activities into ‘public welfare mission: Koul

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 5: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), general secretary (Org), Ashok Koul today focused on the strengthening of organisation by holding of party programmes at the ground level. He said that the party has planned a series of programmes in the approaching days and the BJP cadre would not be able to rest until the Parliamentary elections.

He was addressing party’s Talab Tillo Mandal monthly meeting led by its president, Keshav Chopra.

In the meeting the ongoing party programmes at Mandal, Ward and booth level were reviewed with insight on the forthcoming party programmes.

District president Jammu, Parmod Kapahi, district Jammu Prabhari, Rajeev Charak, J&K BJP secretary, Ayodhya Gupta, J&K BJP media in charge, Dr Pardeep Mahotra, BJP district Nowshera Prabhari, Sanjay Baru, BJP Training Department in charge, Dr Parneesh Mahajan, Health and Medical Cell convenor, Puneet Mahajan, office bearers of Talab Tillo Mandal, Morcha Mandal presidents, Shakti Kendra in charges and others participated in the meeting.

Ashok Koul, while addressing in the meeting, insisted that the exemplary works by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has transformed the political working into a ‘public welfare mission’ and now it is the turn of dedicated BJP activists to ensure that those benefits reach the targeted underprivileged sections to lift their socio-economic status.

Koul, discussed the ongoing party programmes like ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’, ‘Booth Jana Samvad Abhiyaan’, PM Vishwakarma Yojana’ etc and asked the party cadre to identify the needy persons who still haven’t got the benefits of these schemes. He also enumerated various forthcoming party programmes asking the party cadre to conduct those programmes with the involvement of the prominent persons of the society along with the senior activists of the respective areas.

Parmod Kapahi, speaking on the occasion, asked the party leaders to contribute more hours and initiate regular Pravas in their respective areas. He said that the people are fully prepared to support the Narendra Modi Government in the upcoming Parliament elections and the party cadre should make incessant efforts to remain in consistent contact with the general masses.

Keshav Chopra said that the motive of the meeting was to discuss the works done during the last one month and also to make strategy for upcoming programmes of the party.