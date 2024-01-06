Rajnath to lay foundation for 7 storey Gurukul on Jan 6: Ramdev

Patanjali Yogpeeth to revolutionise education sector

Excelsior Correspondent

HARIDWAR, Jan 5: On 29th foundation day of Patanjali Yogpeeth and on 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati and on birth anniversary of founder of Gurukul Jawalapur, Swami Darshnanad Ji, Patanjali Yogpeeth is going to start the biggest and best educational institute under the name ‘Patanjali Gurukulam’ foundation stone for which shall be laid on January 6, 2024 by Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh.

This was informed by Yog Guru Swami Ramdev during a press conference.

“We named this Gurukul as Swami Darshnanad Mahavidhyala Jawalapur and it will be a big centre for educational revolution soon,” Ramdev said.

He further said that a new history shall be written from the land of Gurukul Jawalapur.

“Three big institutions will start from here with a seven storey big Patanjali Gurukulan building which shall be raised at an expenditure of Rs. 250 crore and it will have a capacity for 1500 residential students. Apart from this a branch of Acharayakulam shall also be established here at an expenditure of Rs. 250 crore with day boarding facility for 5000 students and a guest house will also be constructed here on the name of Maharishi Dayanand,” Ramdev said.

He informed that in the planned Gurukul along with the knowledge of Indian values, culture, ancient education system, character building and spirituality, the students shall also be imparted modern education.

“Along with the knowledge of Hindi, English and Sanskrit, the students of Patanjali Gurukulam and Acharayakulam shall also have the knowledge of at least five languages of the world,” Yog Guru claimed adding: “As Chouhan community has played an important role in securing the Gurukul, so a big statue of legendary warrior Prithvi Raj Chouhan shall be installed at the Gurukul.”

He further said that apart from all this within 1-2 years a community centre shall also be constructed at Haridwar so that the locals of the area can be benefitted.

Patanjali Yogpeeth general secretary, Acharya Balkrishan; general secretary of Patanjali Gramodhyog, Dr. Yashdev Shastri; MD Patanjali Foods Ltd, Rambharat; Patanjali University Kulanushasika, Sadhvi Devpriya; vice president of Acharyakulam, Ritambara; president of Purchase Committee, Anshul; president Communication Department, Parul; Bhartiya Shiksha Board working president, N.P Singh; Patanjali Yog Committee national incharge, Rakesh and Swami Parmarthdev; General Manager of Patanjali Yogpeeth, Brigadier T.C Malhotra (Retd.); vice president Projects and Infrastructure, Shiva Prasad Gooru; Anil Goyal, Kshetrapal Chouhan and others were also present on the occasion.