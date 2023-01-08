Successful rooftop solar power plants

Neat and clean carbon emission-free power is the prime focus area of GoI and no effort is being left to achieve a 50 percent cut in overall emissions as signed and committed by India during the Paris summit. The introduction and subsequent sale of around five lakh electric vehicles is clearcut vision and success story of environmental concerns and protection, and further introduction of hydrogen vehicles now, again the cleanest of fuels available, is right step put forward by the Government. Even geothermal power plants are in offering as installed in Ladakh. In addition to these, now attention is on the power sector, specifically in cities where almost all weather sun is available and Jammu is one such city in focus. Solar-powered plants have been installed against a targeted 200MW by end of 2024. The response to the collective sixty five percent subsidy from the centre and UT Government has been well received with thousands showing interest and local administration is roping in more vendors in addition to the present twenty to clear the backlog and cut short future waiting periods. It is easy to install setup provided by trained manpower and is going to play an important role in overcoming electricity demand and supply shortage in future. It takes both time, investment and manpower to develop a 200MW hydro or thermal power station, in fact, years with additional environmental concerns, but solar-powered plants of 200MW electricity will be installed in no time. The scheme is for other cities also as it seems going to be much above the targeted 200MW. The only concern is grid connectivity, net-metering in non-smart metered areas. Coordination at all levels between different Government agencies is a must for this scheme to be a success story