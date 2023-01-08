Reviving and strengthening VDCs

Since the eruption of cross-border terrorism leashed on our UT more than three decades have elapsed, strategies and counter-strategies have changed but the bloodbath has gone unabated. With the renewed plans of three-tier security all along borders, first tier by Army, second tier by paramilitary forces and third tier by JKP, along with the deployment of anti-infiltration obstacle system fencing, drones, night-vision equipment and hand-held thermal imaging devices, the infiltration attempts have come down from almost two hundred plus to single digit now. The ISI meantime changed the role of Pakistani terrorists, from actively participating in attacks to now to guiding agents to present a local terrorism camouflage to the whole world. With CI measures in place and ‘no money for terror’ single focus approach and subsequent intense pressure exerted by NIA, ED, CBI and state agencies of SIA and JKP further change of strategy by ISI implemented, the use of hybrid terrorists to manage target killings and remain away from the eyes of the agencies and police. Terrorism came down considerably but in this whole black and white, hide and seek, we have somehow forgotten VDCs. Formed in 1995 in districts of Jammu Division when terrorism was at the peak, some twenty six and a half thousand locals were roped in, arms training given, 303 rifles provided and assigned to protect their villages in case of terrorist attack, hold the forte till backup from police or other nearby available forces reach the attacked village. This strategy worked magic as not only terrorists had fear of retaliatory fire but any local missing from the village got noticed immediately, reported to authorities and as such desisted from joining terrorist ranks. Though the VDCs of Doda and Kishtwar were given the nominal package but other districts’ VDCs received nothing as such but still fought terrorism shoulder to shoulder with forces and reduced their liabilities and burden quite considerably. With time as explained terrorism was more or less reduced to a few districts of Kashmir Division only and even the honorarium of a few VDCs was stopped. Assuming the terrorism is in the last stage even ageold .303 had been taken back from these VDCs, never to be returned and the consequent collateral damage is for everyone to see, 2001 carnage stories got replicated in 2023. It is quite evident that the enemy changes its plans to keep the pot of terrorism warm and boiling. Though in early 2022 plan was put to strengthen these VDCs but after vociferous objection from the opposition the whole process could not materialise. It is a tragedy that VDCs, a well-set stumbling block for Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, were disintegrated by concerned authorities, a major lapse in the planning has been done and immediate steps are now required to put the train back on track for the future fight against terrorism. The twenty six and a half earlier recruited have passed their prime, make new recruitments, provide them latest arms training and arms. Instil the youngest lot who can be incorporated in future Agniveer recruitments also to look for better avenues afterwards in JKP and other belt force recruitments and after retirement a permanent deterrent force at their respective villages. Disillusionment of terrorism is finished is over as proved by incidents of the last few months, efforts are on to revive terrorism in Jammu Division and we should be well prepared for this. Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Kishtwar districts are directly connected with Kashmir and all these districts had been major infiltration routes as well as hideouts, easiest way to inter-cross districts, shift to non-terrorism affected districts, do the carnage and cross over back to Pakistan. Agencies have to strengthen these VDCs not only to thwart any Rajouri like cowardly acts of terrorism but it will definitely strengthen the much-needed intelligence network also. Investment in VDCs is longterm fixed deposits with always healthy returns, Government must invest in this without any delay