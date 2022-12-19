Sub-Zero Temperatures Linger On In Kashmir Valley, Minus 3.2°C In Srinagar

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Dec 19: There is no respite in cold as Kashmir valley continues to freeze in sub zero temperature with Pahalgam remaining the coldest place with minus 4.8 degree Celsius on Monday.

The Meteorological Department forecast dry weather to continue in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, had a low of minus 3.1 degree Celsius against the previous night’s minus 3.2 degree Celsius. It was minus 1.6 degree Celsius below normal during this period of the season.

The maximum temperature in Srinagar recorded 4.3 degree above normal against the 9.0 degree Celsius. The day temperature in other parts of the valley was also recorded above normal by 4-5 degree Celsius.

The minimum temperature showed a further fall at the tourist hot spot of Pahalgam in south Kashmir had a low of minus 4.8 degree Celsius against minus 4.5 degree Celsius the previous night. It was 0.4 degree Celsius below normal during this time of the season.

Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 2.5 degree Celsius against the minus 1.5 degree Celsius recorded the previous night. Interestingly it was still 2.3 degree Celsius above normal for the valley of meadow during this period of the season.

Qazigund on Srinagar-Jammu national highway recorded a low of minus 3.2 degree Celsius against the minus 2.8 degree Celsius while Kukernag recorded a low of minus 1.8 degree Celsius against minus 0.7 degree Celsius a day ago.

The frontier Kashmir district of Kupwara had a low of minus 3.5 degree Celsius against minus 3.7 degree Celsius recorded the previous night which was minus 1.1 degree Celsius below normal for the place in north Kashmir, the MeT office said.