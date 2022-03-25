Study says heart diseases contribute 28 per cent of total deaths in India: Govt

NEW DELHI, Mar 25:

A study has said that heart diseases contributed over 28 per cent of the total deaths in India in 2016, compared to 15.2 per cent in 1990, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

The Government also told the lower house that non-communicable diseases are estimated to account for 63 per cent of fatalities in the country.

Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pawar said the study — The changing patterns of cardiovascular diseases and their risk factors in the States of India: The Global Burden of Disease Study 1990-2016 — was published in the Lancet Global Health 2018 by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

She said the according to the study, heart diseases contributed 28.1 per cent of the total deaths in India in 2016 compared to 15.2 per cent in 1990.

Pawar said another study — ‘Global, regional and national burden of chronic kidney disease, 1990-2017: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2017 — was published in Lancet 2020 by ICMR.

According to this study, the age standardised prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in India has increased by 5.6 per cent between 1990 and 2017, she said.

The minister also said the non-communicable diseases are estimated to account for 63 per cent of all deaths in India. (PTI)