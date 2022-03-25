UT level Wrestling team selected for Nat’l

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 25: Wrestling Association of J&K selected 15 wrestlers and three officials to represent J&K in the upcoming Under-20 Junior Boys Free Style, Greco Roman Style and Women National Wrestling Championship which is scheduled to be held at Patna (Bihar) from March 29 to 31.

The team was selected after the screening, conducted under the overall supervision of Ashok Singh, Divisional Sports Officer (J) in the presence of Shaktish Chopra Manager Indoor Sports M.A Stadium Jammu, Satish Gupta J&K Sports Council, Dheeraj Sharma, Om Parkash Senior Wrestling Coach J&K Police, Krishan Singh, Ravinder Kumar, Roshan Sharma and Ajay Bharti.

Dushyant Sharma, former international wrestler in his message gave best wishes to all team members.

Team (Free Style): Natter Singh, Keshav Singh, Harshdev Singh, Sunil Singh, Gourav, Amarjit, Sahil Sharma, Lovejeet Kaith and Vikram Singh, while Greco Roman Style, Vipan Kaith, Mohd Gh. Sawar and Sultan Singh and for Girls Wrestling Team, Sanjana Sharma and Retika Devi were selected.

Krishan Singh, Roshan Sharma and Kusum Rani will accompany the team as coaches.