2-day Wushu C’ship commences

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Mar 25: 2-Day District Wushu Championship, organised by District Association, commenced at Evergreen Model Academy, here today.

More than 100 participants are taking part in this championship wherein Sudershan Sharma, chairman of the host School was the chief guest, while national referee Yashpal was the guest of honour and Principal of the School, Kamlesh Sharma was also present during the event.

In boys category, Sachin, Rahil, Ansh and Harkiran won Gold medals in 24kg, 28kg, 31 kg and 58 kg respectively, while Nikhil, Varun, Magan and Raghav clinched Silver medals in the above mentioned categories.

In the girls category, Sania Akhtar, Sehar Azmeen, Riya and Yasmeen bagged Gold medals in 52kg, 32 kg, 42 kg and 56 kg respectively, while Rushi and Akshita secured Silvers in 32 kg and 42 kg respectively.