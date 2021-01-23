Students, villagers protest for repair of school building

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Jan 23: Students of Government High School Bari and local villagers protested for repair of the school building and filling up the vacant posts of staff.

The protesting students and villagers raised slogans against the Education Department and Udhampur district administration.

They alleged that despite a formal report submitted by the school Headmaster for immediate repair of the school building, there was no response from the higher authorities. “No grant was released for repair of the school building, which is in shambles and even a risk to the students studying there,” said the villagers adding that during the rainy days, roof of the school building leaks.

The protesting students complained about shortage of teaching staff in the school as a number of posts are lying vacant. There are about 160 to 200 students in the said school.

The protest demonstration was addressed by Sarpanch Thakar Dass, Hans Raj, Sardar Singh, Sham Parkash, Thakur Dass Naib Sarpanch, Sandhoor Singh, Lehar Singh, Sanjeev Kumar and Vijay Kumar.