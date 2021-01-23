Secretary RDD lays foundation stone of library building at Gurah Slathia

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Jan 23: Secretary, Rural Development Department and Panchayati Raj, Sheetal Nanda, today laid foundation stone of library building, at Panchayat Gurah Slathia in Block Vijaypur.

It was informed that the library building coming up near the local Government High School, would be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 21.0 lakh by Rural Development Department. The library has been sanctioned by the department on the popular demand of children of the area.

A cultural programme was also presented by the children of the area on the occassion.

The Secretary RDD, while speaking on the occasion, said that she was glad that the children of the area realised the importance of books and libraries and demanded one because of which the department could also become a contributor to a brighter future of the children of the area.

She urged the children to read newspapers, listen to news and read all types of books so that they keep themselves abreast with the latest events and are exposed to the world outside the UT.

She said that books open our minds to new worlds and views and they make us learn about people and places without actually meeting and visiting them.

The children of the area thanked her for the library and assured her that they would make its fullest use.

Assistant Commissioner Development, Sidarth Dhiman; District Panchayat Officer, Piyush Dhotra; District Development Council Member, Sudarshan Singh, BDO Vijaypur Sona Gupta and people of the adjoining panchayats were present at the inaugural function.

Vote of thanks was presented by Assistant Commissioner Development, Samba, Sidharth Dhiman.