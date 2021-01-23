SSK, CUHP sign MoU for promotion of Shardalipi

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 23: Kuldeep Chand Agnihotri, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) today said Sanjeevani Shardha Kendra (SSK), Anand Nagar Bohri, is leaving no stone unturned in promoting Shardha script across the globe and creating history in preserving culture, language, ethics, rituals and defeating designs of ancient invaders who had made an onslaught on culture, traditions and linguistics of Kashmiri Hindus,

He was addressing a function at SSK Anand Nagar, near here, today held in connection with signing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in preserving language and promoting Shardha script which was signed by him and Avtar Krishan Trakroo, chairman SSK.

The MoU was signed between the CUHP, Dharamshala and SSK, Anand Nagar, Bohri to revive and promote Sharada script under the provisions of propagating Indian languages in their original script.

The programme started by Sharda Vandana by Snaatan Raina, Kamakshi Raina, Sushima Pandita and Anita Bhat. Prof. Agnihotri, was the chief guest at the function which was presided over by Padmashree Dr. K. N. Pandita.

In his address the Prof Agnihotri dealt in detail about the historical importance of the Sharda script and informed that CUHP has started a one year certificate course of Kashmiri in Sharda script. He also informed that the original languages and their scripts prevalent before foreign invasions in Central Asia and Northwest Indian Subcontinent were destroyed and people were forced to use Arabic script. Despite invasion of the Kashmir in 14th Century by foreign rulers the people in Kashmir preserved their own language though its script was forcibly changed from Sharda to Arabic, he added.

In his presidential address Dr. K. N. Pandita said that Sharada script is the native script of Kashmir and is named after goddess Shrada- The deity of knowledge and intellect. He also explained the historical development of Shardalipi which was widespread in whole of the Northwestern part of Indian Subcontinent and the original manuscript of Kalhan’s Rajtarangni was in Sharda script.

Chairman, SSK, Avtar Krishan Trakroo in his welcome address threw light on the sacrifices of ancient Kashmiri leaders in preserving language, culture and other allied rituals.

Sanjay Pandita co-ordinator of the Sharda Section in SSK threw light on the journey of the Kendra in revival of the Shardalipi and training of more than 700 participants till date.

The vote of thanks was presented by Prof. Sundeep Pandita and the programme was conducted by Radhey Sham.