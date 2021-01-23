Amit Shah appreciates Northeast Ministry’s role for region’s economic growth

‘Northeast Development Model’ cited as example: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

SHILLONG (MEGHALAYA), Jan 23 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while inaugurating the 69th Plenary Meeting of the North Eastern Council here today, appreciated the crucial role played by the North Eastern Council and the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) for the economic growth of the region.

Amit Shah, who arrived here this morning, declared the 69th Plenary Meeting of the North Eastern Council open with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Dr Jitendra Singh co-chaired the meeting and delivered the Introductory-cum-Welcome address.

The meeting was attended by all the eight Governors of the States of North Eastern region, the Chief Ministers of the North Eastern States, Chief Secretaries and senior officers of North Eastern States, Union Home Secretary,senior Secretaries and officers from different Ministries and Departments of the Central Government.

In his address, Amit Shah recalled that when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, he had said in the very beginning that the development of India lies in the development of the Northeast. The region which had been neglected for decades, has witnessed unprecedented peace and development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.

He said, be it natural beauty or rich cultural heritage, Northeast has immense potential to become a big tourism hub of our country. He said, the Modi government is leaving no stone unturned in promoting the Northeast on the world map and bringing progress and prosperity in the region.

He also noted the crucial role played by the North Eastern Council and the Ministry of DoNER for increasing livelihood opportunities and bringing several development projects to the North Eastern region, which had fuelled the economic growth of the region. He further underlined the priority areas which could increase tourism and investment in the region.

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, in his address, said, “Northeast Development Model” is today cited as example all over the country and added that if in last 6 years Northeast had emerged as a development model, in the last 6 months Northeast has emerged as a Corona Management Model for the rest of the country. He noted that many of the North Eastern States remained totally Corona free during the entire period of lockdown and there was never a shortage of facemasks or other equipment in the State. He said, this has been possible because for over six years the ground had been prepared to meet any challenge of any sort, at any time.