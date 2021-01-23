Dwivedi reviews BRAP, inspects 1st BIS approved Testing Centre

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 23: Commissioner/Secretary Industries and Commerce (I&C) Manoj Kumar Dwivedi took review of the implementation of the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) while chairing a meeting of officers held at Udyog Bhawan, here today.

The meeting was attended by Anoo Malhotra (Director Industries Jammu), Shakeel-ul-Rehman Rather (Commissioner, Food and Drugs Administration), Dr Ravi Shanker Sharma (Additional Secretary, HUDD), Vikas Sharma (Director Geology and Mining), Shabir Shafi (Director Planning I&C), Atul Sharma (MD SICOP) and others.

As the deadline of BRAP is set for January 31, the Commissioner/Secretary directed the departments for the elimination of renewals of licenses (seven services) or providing automatic deemed approvals. He also passed directions for the implementation of Central Inspection System, which will restrict the compliance inspections of various departments to be done at once.

A detailed presentation was made for online implementation of District Level Business Reform Action Plan. A total of 45 district level services need to be made online for facilitating business approvals required at district levels. He concluded by highlighting the deadlines for implementing various reforms.

Earlier, Dwivedi also reviewed the status of action for 2% extra borrowing under Atamnirbhar Bharat.

Dwivedi also met a delegation of industrialists under the aegis of Laghu Udyog Bharti led by its president Parveen Pargal at Industrial Estate Digiana. Dwivedi was accompanied by Director I&C Jammu. The delegation, though showed its happiness towards incentives extended to new industrial units under the package, but also voiced its concern about requirement of much more for the existing industries.

The delegation requested that after the completion of period of 10 years of exemption of GST available under various SROs issued after switching over to GST regime, the units should automatically be migrated to benefits of SGST reimbursement under the relevant SRO. It also pitched for continuation of purchase/price preference for local MSEs and sought grant of ownership rights of leased land in favour of the promoters.

The demand for turnover based incentive, Freight Subsidy, Capital Investment Subsidy, Interest Subsidy and Insurance Subsidy for New as well as existing industries was also raised by the delegation.

Dwivedi gave a patient hearing to the issues and demands of the delegation and assured to take up the same with the concerned quarters.

The Commissioner/Secretary also visited the Industrial Estate Digiana Jammu and then newly constructed first BIS approved Testing Centre where he inspected the machinery installed for conduct of tests of SSI products.