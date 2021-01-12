Students hold protest, demand postponement of examinations scheduled from Jan 22

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Jan 12: Students of Government Degree PG College Bhaderwah and Government Degree College Doda held protest demanding postponement of the examinations scheduled from January 22, 2021.

Bhadarwah unit of Akhil Bhartiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) along with students said that online classes conducted this year were not effective as they did not have access to the high speed internet.

Protesting students took to various online platforms to protest. At PG College Bhadarwah, they held physical protests demanding either syllabus should be curtailed or examinations should be postponed to March.

Secretary ABVP Sandeep Charak while leading the protest said that students want all stakeholders to be consulted before the University announces the examination timetable. Considering the extraordinary situation and challenges posed due to the pandemic and 2G network in Jammu and Kashmir, the examination should be postponed, Charak stated and added that the postponement policy should be devised as per the requirements of students addressing specific issues especially those residing in far off hilly areas.

Few students pointed out that they did not have access to mobile phones or the internet to benefit from online classes. While most of the colleges have been holding online classes for the students, it has turned out to be a bane for students for J&K who do not have internet, mobile phones, tablets and above all because of 2G network. They requested the Jammu University authorities to postpone exams till March 2021.

Some students requested to reduce the syllabus of BA and BSc part one exams to reduce the stress and burden.

Later, students submitted a memorandum to ADC Bhaderwah Rakesh Kumar in support of their demands.

Meanwhile, the students of Government Degree College Doda also staged a protest in front of the DC Office Doda. They also demanded postponement of exams.

The students appealed to the Lieutenant Governor and the Vice Chancellor of Jammu University to cancel the date sheet.

They warned to intensify their protest, if their demands are not redressed.