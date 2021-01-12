IGP visits Mahore, reviews security scenario

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Jan 12: Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh today visited Mahore area of district Reasi and reviewed security scenario of the area.

He was accompanied by SSP Reasi Rashmi Wazir and Addl SP Reasi, Surjeet Kumar Bhagat.

During his visit, IGP Jammu zone took a joint security review meeting in which officers from Army, Intelligence and Police participated. Discussion was held on the recent militancy module busted in area by the Police and the Army in the past few weeks and guidelines were provided regarding further investigation of the case.

He also conducted a public meeting and listened to the public grievances and requested general public not to allow any anti national and anti social activities in the area. He also requested to help the Security forces in maintaining peace in the area.

SSP Reasi gave a Power Point Presentation and briefed the present security scenario of the area.

IGP Mukesh Singh also interacted with NOKs of martyrs and distributed sewing machines among them and also listened to their grievances.