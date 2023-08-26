Student hospitalized after beaten by teacher, principal at Bani

Case registered, DC orders probe

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Aug 26: A student of 10th Class of Government Higher Secondary School, Bani in Kathua district was beaten up mercilessly by school teacher and Principal for writing of Jai Sri Ram on black board of class room.

The youth who received grievous injuries has been admitted in Sub District, Hospital, Bani. The injured student was shifted to hospital by other students in injured condition. But neither school administration nor any other teacher bothered to shift him to hospital. The parents of the student said that the Principal beat the minor student in his room and he received grievous injuries. The family members also reached the hospital to see the condition of their child.

He was identified as Neeraj Kumar of Bani which is 200 km from district headquarter, Kathua

After getting the information of mercilessly beating of 10th Class youth, Neeraj Kumar by school teacher Farooq Ahmed and Principal, Mohammad Hafeez, the tension sparked in Bani town, students boycotted classes and took out protest march in the town.

The protest was supported by political and social organization including Ex MLA Bani Jeevan Lal , members of BJP and Congress parties. They held protest at Bani Mela Ground and demanded the immediate suspension of school teacher and Principal who has created nuisance in the school and beaten up the student for writing name of Lord Ram on black board.

The ex MLA Bani, Jeevan Lal condemned the attitude of school teacher and principal and demanded stern action against them.

He said that the people of both the communities are living in peaceful atmosphere. But some anti social elements are creating differences between both the communities.

However, keeping in view the sensitivity of matter Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, Rakesh Minhas has ordered enquiry into the matter and constituted a team led by SDM Bani with CEO, Kathua and Principal Government HSS, Kharote as its members to submit report within two days.

A FIR was also registered against Principal Mohammad Hafeez and lecturer, Farooq Ahmed under FIR NO 51/2023, under Section 323,342,504,506 and Juvenile Justice Act 75 at Police Station, Bani on the complaint of Kuldeep Singh. The police also started investigation in the matter.