DC Rajouri reviews working of Revenue Department

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Aug 26: To streamline its working, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal today took a comprehensive review of the operational dynamics of the Revenue Department at a meeting.

Addressing key concerns related to public service delivery and the expeditious resolution of grievances, Vikas Kundal underscored the paramount importance of adopting an e-office working system across all tiers of the department. He issued clear directives to officials to strictly adhere to CLU (Change of Land Use) regulations.

The major focal point of the meeting was the evaluation of geo-tagged digitized cadastral maps. Vikas Kundal emphasized the need to expedite this process, highlighting its role in facilitating efficient land management and strategic planning.

A dedicated discussion on the progress of the agricultural census took center stage during the meeting. Recognizing its significance in catering to the requirements of the farming community,Deputy commissioner Rajouri directed officials to prioritize the digitization of census data, making it readily accessible to the public.

The meeting marked a significant stride towards refining public service efficiency and ensuring the expeditious redressal of grievances within the Revenue Department. The Deputy Commissioner emphasised on accessibility, accountability, and elevated public service standards.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Imran Rashid Kataria, Tehsildars and other key stakeholders.