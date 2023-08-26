Fraudster charge-sheeted for cheating man for Govt job

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 26: Economic Offences Wing (EOW) – Crime Branch (CB) Jammu has charge-sheeted a fraudster for luring a man for Government job in lieu of Rs 3 lakh and cheating him.

The accused identified as Fayaz Ahmed Bhat son of Ghulam Hassan Bhatt resident of Qazipora, Chadoora (District Budgam) cheated complainant Amreek Singh son of late Bishamber Lal of Bakshi Nagar (Jammu) by luring him that he would arrange class-IV employment in favour of his wife in district Doda through JKSSB against monetary consideration of Rs 3 lakh.

The instant case was registered in Police Station Crime Branch, Jammu on the basis a written complaint lodged by Amreek Singh wherein he alleged that Fayaz Ahmed, a Government employee in Civil Secretariat induced him for appointment of his wife as class-IV employee in Government Department by telling him that he had good contacts and relations with the authorities in JKSSB and accordingly complainant fell into his trap to find himself ultimately duped.

Preliminary Verifications was initiated against the accused by CB Jammu and the allegations were prima facie substantiated, leading to the registration of formal case for in depth probe. During investigation the case was thoroughly examined, recorded statements of the complainants and other important witnesses, seized records and collected material and circumstantial evidence against the accused for his involvement in the commission of crime.

After allegations of cheating were proved during the investigation conducted by CB Jammu, a case FIR Number 33/2022U/S 420 was registered against Fayaz Ahmed at Police Station CB Jammu and accordingly, sleuths of CB Jammu submitted a charge-sheeted comprising of 123 pages in the court of law.