AIBCU rejects Govt scheme of allotment of land to landless people

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 26: All India Backward Classes Union (AIBCU) Social has rejected the J&K Government’s scheme of allotment of land to landless people.

Addressing a meeting of the Union, AIBCU Social general secretary Prof Kali Dass said that Government’s recent order for allotting five marla land to landless persons on lease basis would not serve the purpose.

He said under this scheme, allottees would not be the owners of their respective piece of land and the sword of snatching their lands would always be hanging on their heads for their generations to come.

“Besides, the allotments would be given to the domicile holders and not to the state subjects of Jammu and Kashmir which reflects that this allotment can be for the outsiders also as all domicile holders are not the state subjects,” he regretted.

Prof Kali Dass said that AIBCU rejects this scheme and urges the Government to adopt some helpful method for the landless poor people who are the real state subjects including the West Pakistanis. He asserted that the allotment should be on the ownership basis and not on the lease basis.

The meeting was convened under the chairmanship of its president Abdul Majid Malik in which Ashiq Hussain Hajam, Sbdul Kareem Hajam, MS Shama, HM Sandokh Chand, Kewal Krishan Fotra, Rajinder Sikka, Gurmeet Singh, Balkar Singh, Vikas Bhardwaj, Rajesh Kashyap, Sain Dass and many others participated.