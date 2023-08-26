Lifestyle offers meticulously curated gifting collection on Rakhi

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 26: As Raksha Bandhan approaches, Lifestyle store is set to elevate the celebration of sibling bonds with their meticulously curated gifting collection.

A statement said that this selection of self-pampering indulgences from renowned brands promises to create lasting memories on this special occasion.

“Craft a thoughtful self-care hamper for Rakhi by assembling beauty essentials from distinguished brands. Begin with IKSU’s revitalizing bath and body essentials, followed by Lakme’s makeup choices and Loreal’s potent serums and Kajal,” it said.

“Enhance the allure with Maybelline’s unique VINYL and crayon lipsticks, complemented by the renowned Fit Me Foundation. Complete the look with Sugar’s convenient powder lipsticks, tinted powder, and reliable foundation. Brands like Colorbar, Facescanada, and Renee offer additional options for a comprehensive indulgence,” the statement further read.

For an unparalleled experience, it said, “Consider bestowing exquisite perfumes from esteemed brands like Burberry, Gucci, Armani, Bulgari, and Versace upon your siblings. Elevate their senses and leave a timeless impression.”

Watches, embodying the essence of timeless gifting, are a cherished present. Renowned brands such as Titan, Fossil, Tommy Hilfiger, Guess, Armani, Exchange, and Michal Kors ensure an everlasting token of affection.

Sunglasses, combining style and practicality, make for a fail-proof gift. Opt for finest choices from Ray-Ban, Tommy Hilfiger, Guess, Police, Molsion, Esprit, and FORCA.

“Lifestyle store offers a wide range of premium brands and high-quality products, providing an ideal destination to discover the perfect Rakhi gift for your siblings. With a diverse assortment to choose from, the store ensures a memorable and meaningful celebration,” the statement said.