Strong local bodies must for development: Raina

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 1: Jammu & Kashmir BJP president, Ravinder Raina today said strong and empowered local bodies are must for the best development at the ground level.

Ravinder Raina was addressing the meeting of BJP Urban Local Body Cell led by its convenor, Sanjay Kumar Baru (JMC councillor) along with Cell co-convenor Surjit Singh Choudhary also JMC councillor at party headquarters here.

The meeting was attended by Urban Local Bodies (ULB) chairmen, presidents, vice-chairmen and vice-presidents of Municipal Councils and Committees.

Raina, while addressing the meeting complimented the public representatives for their dedicated efforts in reaching up to the common masses during the Corona lockdown period and prompted them to further their efforts in this particularly post-COVID period when the whole socio-economic structure of the common masses is set to overhaul itself.

Raina asked the public representatives to strengthen their respective bodies so that they can efficiently work and take up the benefits to the targeted population. He said that they need to formulate an effective strategy to take the Centre Government schemes. Centre Government headed by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has devised efficient policies for the development at the micro-level which needs to be augmented by their efforts, he insisted.

Raina asked the participants of the meeting to arrange their meetings at regular intervals so as to discuss the various schemes and policies for the general public. This will surely help to pinpoint the needed steps and place them on the appropriate platforms. Along with their own meetings the regular meetings with the party workers and the prominent members of the civil society must also be arranged to augment the effort, Raina added.

Sanjay Baru briefed the list of important issues of the Council and the committees before the party president. He said that all the Council and Committee members are working dedicatedly for the development works and the welfare of the needy persons while keeping the party principles in high esteem. He further assured the senior party leadership that all the public representatives will leave no stone unturned in ensuring unprecedented development in the region.

Earlier, the Council & Committee representatives discussed their respective issues with the party president. Party president listened to their issues and assured them of their early redressal.

Surjit Singh Choudhary presented the vote of thanks.