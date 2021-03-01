VC SKUAST-J nominated as ICFRE Society member

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 1: Professor JP Sharma, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-Jammu has been nominated as a member of Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) Society, Dehradun.

ICFRE is an autonomous body of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Government of India. The Mission Statement of the ICFRE Society is to generate, preserve, disseminate and advance knowledge, technologies and solution for addressing the issues related to forests and to promote linkages arising out of interactions between people, forests and environment on a sustained basis through research, education and extension.

Prof Sharma is also a member to the General Assembly of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), New Delhi. He has vast experience of 33 years conducting strategic research, guiding, teaching postgraduate students, conducting national/ international training programmes and carrying out agricultural development interventions at the national level.