SSB aspirants protest, demand re-examination

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Mar 1:The aspirants from district Bandipora’s Tulail who were scheduled to appear in the examination conducted by the JKSSB today demanded re-examination after they missed their paper.

Around 25 aspirants were airlifted by the district administration Bandipora today in the morning after they were made to pay around Rs 3000. Despite that, the aspirants said that they could not make it to the examination centre that was set up in Chanapora in time.

“We are from Tulail which remains cut off in the winter and amid that our centre was notified in Srinagar and reaching was impossible so the concerned DC intervened and said that we will be airlifted,” the candidates said.

They alleged that the liaison officer for the helicopter collected extra money and lured them that they would be dropped in Srinagar. However, they said that in reality, he did the opposite which then put the aspirants in a tight spot.

“The concerned officer, who was to make arrangements for airlifting us earlier collected Rs 2000 each and later asked for Rs 1000 more; by that he told us that we would be dropped off at Badami Bagh, but that did not happen as the helicopter dropped us at Sunarwani, wherefrom we were taken to Srinagar in the vehicles,” they said.

After that, the aspirants finally managed to reach their examination centre but were not allowed to write. “It was late when we reached our examination centre where the Superintendent told us that we have got just half an hour to finish the exam,” they said.

The aspirants demanded re-examination keeping in view the difficulties that they had to endure in reaching Srinagar. “It is sheer injustice and nothing was in our hands, we demand examination,” they said.