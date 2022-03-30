Transporters body defers today’s strike after midnight negotiations with govt

JAMMU, March 30: In a major relief to common public, the Transport Unions of J&K, which had called for complete strike on 30th March; have called off their strike after lengthy discussions held with Divisional Commissioner Jammu.

The negotiations concluded late night at 2:00 am with four out of five demands accepted in principle by the Government.

The consensus decision was taken after second round of talks held under the chairmanship of Div Com Jammu Dr Raghav Langer; wherein Presidents & Office bearers of various Unions of Jammu as well as Kashmir Province mutually agreed to the proposed formula.

The President of All J&K transport welfare unions, Mr Vijay Singh Chib informed the media that the Govt has agreed to the recovery of arrears of Passenger tax in instalments, from commercial/passenger vehicle owners.

Similarly, a committee shall be constituted to look into the demand of phasing out of vehicles more than 20 years old from non attainment cities of Jammu & Srinagar in a staggered manner.

Transport Commissioner J&K, Sh Pradeep Kumar; Deputy Commissioner Jammu & SSP Jammu were present in the Div Com Office during the late night negotiations, which were finally concluded successfully.