Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked By Nearly A Rupee, 8th Rise In 9 Days

New Delhi, March 30: Petrol and diesel prices were today hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last nine days to ₹ 5.60 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost ₹ 101.01 per litre as against ₹ 100.21 previously while diesel rates have gone up from ₹ 91.47 per litre to ₹ 92.27 according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre reached ₹ 115.88 and ₹ 100.10 respectively after prices were hiked by 84 paise and 85 paise.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

This is the ninth increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

On the first four occasions, prices were increased by 80 paise a litre – the steepest single-day rise since the daily price revision was introduced in June 2017.

On the following days, petrol price went up by 50 paise and 30 paise a litre while diesel rose by 55 paise and 35 paise a litre. Petrol price was on Tuesday hiked by 80 paise a litre and diesel by 70 paise.

In all, petrol and diesel rices have gone up by ₹ 5.60 per litre each. (Agencies)