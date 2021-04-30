Strict restrictions in place in 7 Kashmir districts amid rise in COVID-19 cases

SRINAGAR: Strict restrictions remained imposed on Friday on the movement of people in Kashmir valley following imposition of 84-hour-long ‘corona lockdown’ by administration amid unabated rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory of J&K.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday ordered a complete lockdown for 84 hours in Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal in central, Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama in south and Baramulla in north Kashmir from 1900 hrs on Thursday to 0700 hrs on Monday. However, essential services were exempted from the lockdown.

Meanwhile, ‘COVID lockdown’ will be extended to the remaining three Kashmir districts — including Kupwara, Bandipora in north and Shopian in south — from Friday evening till Monday morning.

Streets wore a deserted look with shops and business establishments closed and traffic off the road in the summer capital, Srinagar, and six other districts of Kashmir valley, where security forces have closed majority roads with barbed wires and barricades to stop the movement of people. However, few vehicles of people associated with essential services and with emergency were allowed to move after proper verification in Srinagar and other six districts in the valley.

Only few vegetables and fruit sellers, besides local grocery stores were open in these districts as most of them were unaware that grocery shops, milk and dairy product shops, fruit and vegetable mandi, bakery and meat shops can function between 1000 hrs and 1800 hrs even during the lockdown. Chemist shops, LPG/petrol pumps, ATM, media, FCI, e-Commerce, construction activities, COVID-19 vaccination, inter-state movement will be fully allowed during the lockdown.

Friday prayers were not offered in historic Jamia Masjid in downtown Srinagar and other major mosques in the valley. But, prayers were officer in the mosques in the interior areas with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines, including maintaining social distancing. Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid, which manages Srinagar’s historic Jama Masjid, had already announced the suspension of all congregational prayers at the shrine in view of the dangers of the spread of the corona virus.

All the roads and market places, including Lal Chowk, the nerve centre of the summer capital, have been sealed with authorities seeking cooperation from the public to curtail the spread of COVID-19 by strictly adhering to the lockdown. Shops and businesses established were closed while all the roads were deserted as traffic and people were off the roads in downtown, civil lines, uptown in Srinagar in view of the lockdown. But, people with emergency or associated with essential services, including doctors and paramedics, were allowed to move on the roads.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar had on Thursday directed security forces to facilitate hassle-free movement of doctors, health workers, media persons and essential services during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, the administration and police have established special helplines at district, division and Union Territory levels to mitigate the problems faced by people during the lockdown period. (Agency)