“Shooter Dadi” Chandro Tomar Dies. She Was Covid Positive

New Delhi: Veteran shooter Chandro Tomar, popularly known as Shooter Dadi (grandmother)”, has died due COVID-19. She was 89.

Chandro Tomar was admitted to a hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut earlier this week.

“An epitome of gender equality and champion of women’s rights Smt Chandro Tomar, known as ‘Shooter Dadi’ by her fans and admirers is no more. The courage with which she challenged patriarchy and took up shooting as a sport will inspire generations to come. Condolences to her family,” Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.

Chandro Tomar, who belonged to UP’s Baghpat, started competitive shooting at the age of 65. She won over 30 national championships and numerous other competitions in her career.

Her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar is also one of the oldest sharpshooters in the world.

Their lives inspired the 2019 Bollywood film “Saand Ki Aankh” in which Tapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar played the lead roles. The actors paid tribute to the veteran shooter.

Ms Tomar was a celebrity on Twitter with thousands of followers.

Several politicians, Bollywood personalities and celebrities had wished her on Twitter when she had announced her illness on the website.

The unfortunate news comes on a day the country lost senior journalist Rohit Sardana and Bihar chief secretary Arun Kumar Singh died because of Covid complications.