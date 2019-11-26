Strengthen security of shrines: LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 26: Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu today condemned an attempt by vandals to set ablaze a sufi shrine in South Kashmir’s Tral and asked the police chief to strengthen security of shrines across the Union Territory.

A fire incident took place at Kounsarbal (Krusbal) Mohalla, Old Tral Township wherein miscreants set ablaze a shrine adjacent to a local mosque on the intervening night of November 25-26.

Condemning the “cowardly” act, the LG said that such acts are designed to arouse passion among the people and hurt their sentiments but they will not be tolerated, an official spokesperson said.

He said that the perpetrators of the heinous act will not be spared and shall be brought to justice, he added.

Police have launched a manhunt to nab the culprits, the spokesperson said.

Murmu has appealed to the people to maintain peace and calm and not get swayed by rumours.

The LG has further directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to strengthen the security of shrines across J&K.

He has also asked the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir to take immediate measures to restore the vandalised sufi shrine to its original, pristine condition, the official said.