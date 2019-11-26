Panch among 2 killed, 8 injured in attacks

ITBP jawan goes missing in Srinagar

* Militant dead in Pulwama encounter

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Nov 26: Two persons including a Panch were killed and eight others injured in two separate militant attacks in Srinagar and Anantnag today while one more militant was killed in an overnight encounter in Pulwama district of South Kashmir.

Militants this evening hurled a grenade in Hakura village of Anantnag district where ‘Back to Village Programme’ was going on. The Panch came out to assess the situation and was fired at by the militants in which he and a Government official were killed and Panch’s relative was injured. Click here to watch video

Senior Superintendent of Police Anantnag, Altaf Khan, told Excelsior that the militants hurled the grenade at the Panch when the Back to Village Programme had finished. He said that the Panch and an employee of the Agriculture Department were killed on the spot. They have been identified as Syed Rafi, a Panch and Vice Chairman of Block Development Council (BDC) and Agriculture Department official Sheikh Zahoor Ahmad.

They were immediately taken to District Hospital in Anantnag where they were declared brought dead and one of them Noor Shah was injured and is being treated at the hospital.

Security forces immediately cordoned off the village and conducted searches to trace out militants responsible for the attack.

And seven persons were injured in a grenade attack at Saderbal area of Srinagar today outside Kashmir University. One car was also damaged.

In the meantime, one more militant was killed in an overnight encounter at Pacchad village in Pulwama district of South Kashmir today.

The militant was killed in the morning after he was spotted by the Army. He had managed to flee last night but was spotted by the Army in the morning and was shot dead.

Major General Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Victor Force, said here that for last two days they were getting reports about militants threatening civilian population in the area.

“Yesterday evening, we launched an operation and at around 18:45 hours, militants came in a civil vehicle and troops challenged them. One terrorist was killed in the vehicle and another fled. In the morning, one terrorist who had fled was spotted and engaged by the Army. He was later shot dead”, he said.

The GOC identified them as Irfan Ahmad Sheikh, Hizbul Mujahideen commander for Budgam and Pulwama and his associate Irfan Ahmad.

He said that security forces are on alert in South Kashmir to prevent any militant attack. He added that the recent recovery of IEDs is one such success for the security forces.

In the meantime, Indo-Tibetian Border Police (ITBP) jawan went missing from Srinagar after he left his camp at Pantha Chowk today.

Mhaske Vijay Kumar from Maharashtra belonging to 21- battalion of ITB left the camp to get treatment at SMHS hospital. He didn’t report to the hospital and failed to return to the camp.

A missing report was logded in Karan Nagar Police Station by the senior officials of the ITBP.