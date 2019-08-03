Stranded pilgrims leave for home states, SABLO demands security

Chhari Sathapana held at Amareshwar temple

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 3: All the remaining Amarnath bound pilgrims who were stranded here for last four five days after the suspension of yatra due to inclement weather today returned to their home states after the Government issued an advisory yesterday asking all pilgrims and tourists to return to their home states in view of terrorists threat.

According to officials over 1100 pilgrims who were staying at Yatri Niwas Bhagwati Nagar left for their home states today emptying the Yatri Niwas. Besides the Langers installed in the vicinity of Yatri Niwas are also packing to leave the area by tomorrow morning. The other pilgrims staying in different parts of the city also were seen leaving towards the Railway Station and bus stand to board the vehicles for their home states.

Meanwhile, Shri Amarnath Barfani Langars Organisation (SABLO) has sought the immediate intervention of the Governor Satya Pal Malik in arranging the transportation for the langar people ensuring the safe and secure passage of sewadars and other materials of Bhandara Organisations. The SABLO also demanded security cover for the langar people.

The SBLO president Vijay Thakur and its general secretary, Rajan Gupta has written a letter to Governor, Satya Pal Malik in this regard. Kuldeep Singh State president, Shiv Parvati Sewa Dal showed his concern over the abrupt cancellation of yatra and said the yatra was running smoothly this year and its sudden cancelation has hurt the sentiments of pilgrims.

He also demanded that Government should ensure safety and security with transportation facilities to Sewadars.

Reports reaching from Baltal and cave shrine said that all pilgrims have been evacuated from their and the langar organisations have also started packing up their bag and baggage. They are on to move towards their home states while some have already left.

However, the rituals of holy mace which will reach the Himalayan Cave on Sawan Purnima falling on August 15 continued as per schedule. Today ‘Chhari-Sthapana’ ceremony was performed with chanting Vedic hymn at Shri Amareshwar Temple Akhara Building Budshah Chowk Srinagar in the morning by a group of Sadhus led by Mahant Deependra Giri ji. Puja lasted for about two hours.

Chhari-Mubarak (holy Mace), one depicting Lord Shiva and another Goddess Parvati will be kept in the temple at Akhara Building Srinagar for ‘darshan’ till it leaves for main course of pilgrimage on August 10.

Pilgrims and public in general have the privilege to have ‘darshan’ of holy Mace kept in Shri Amareshwar Temple Dashnami Akhara Srinagar.

Traditional ‘Chhari-Pujan’ will be performed on August 5 on the occasion of ‘Nag-Panchami’ (Shravan Shukla Paksha Panchami) at Dashnami Akhara, Srinagar.

‘The True Trust’, founded by Mahant Deependra Giri Ji in year 2004, has made all the necessary arrangements like yester years for Sadhus and needy from the general public coming from across the country to join Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji Yatra for their food, tented accommodation and transportation during the annual pilgrimage.

The holy mace will also pay obeisance at Durga Nag temple under the foot hills of Shankaracharya on Naag Panchmi.