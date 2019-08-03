DGP reviews security situation in Kashmir

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 3: Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh visited Kupwara and Handwara districts of North Kashmir and took a review of the security scenario in these districts.

Accompanied by IGP Kashmir, SP Pani and DIG North Kashmir Range Baramulla, M Suleman Choudhary, the DGP interacted with the Army, CRPF officers and District Police officers during his visit. He commended the collective efforts of J&K Police and security forces for maintaining peace and order in these districts. He said that all officers and jawans are doing a commendable job in the fight against terrorism and our efforts will continue with enhanced coordination among the forces. He said that intelligence gathering should be strengthened to curb the activities of the elements inimical to peace.

DGP thanked the Central Government and the Governor’s administration for their generous support to the J&K Police by enhancing the honorarium of SPOs and ration money/hardship allowances for the police personnel. He said that the gesture will boost the morale of the force to work with more commitment and dedication.

During these meetings the DGP emphasized that Police- public meetings should be conducted on regular basis. He said that people’s cooperation in the fight against drugs and other crimes is must and the police will act tough against the people indulging in the illicit trade of drugs. He directed jurisdictional officers to seek people’s cooperation in the fight against drug abuse and other social crimes.

At Kupwara, the meeting was attended by SSP Kupwara, Shriram Ambarkar, Commandant IRP 4th Bn, Abrar Choudhary, ASP Kupwara Mir Ifroz, DySP Hqr Mohd. Yaseer, DySP PC Fayaz Ahmad and DySP (DAR) Javeed Ahmad.

At Handwara, the meeting was attended by the Distt SSP Ashish Kumar Mishra, Commandant of 21 RR Ashutosh Sharma, CO of 92 Bn CRPF Deepak Kumar, DySP (Ops) Handwara Fariz Hussain, DySP (Ops) Magam/Kralgund Sahil Sharma, SDPO Handwara Tariq Mehmood and DySP (DAR) Farooq Ahmed.