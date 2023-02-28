Stone Sculptures Believed To Be Thousands Of Years Old Found In Bhalessa

BHALESSA, Feb 28: The locals from Siwli village of Gandoh (Bhalessa) Sub-division have found stone sculptures believed to be thousands of years old.

The Sculptures were found 10 feet underground while excavating for a water source. The paintings on stone depicting ancient art, tradition and religious figures have been preserved by the locals.

The locals have sought intervention of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to establish the historical significance of the sculptures.

Deputy Commissioner Doda, Vishesh Paul Mahajan, on receiving the information, confirmed the same from SDM Gandoh, Arun Kumar Badyal. After confirmation, the DC has taken up the matter with the Secretary to the Government Culture Department, UT of J&K. Secretary Culture has assured an appropriate action on the reported matter soon.