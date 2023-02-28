DMA Issues ‘Low Danger’ Avalanche Warning In Ganderbal District

SRINAGAR, Feb 28: Authorities in Kashmir valley on Tuesday issued a ‘low danger’ level avalanche warning over the higher reaches of Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, officials said.

The avalanche is likely to occur in the areas 2500 metres above sea level in the district.

People living in these areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders.