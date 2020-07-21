Stokes is new no one all-rounder, Holder slides to 2nd spot

Dubai :England vice-captain, Ben Stokes has left behind West Indies skipper Jason Holder occupying the no one slot in the latest ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings for all-rounders in the world released by the sports governing body on Tuesday.

“Stokes has pushed Holder to become the world’s top-ranked Test all-rounder while also attaining a career-best third position among batsmen in the ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings, after a match-winning performance at Old Trafford,” the ICC said in a statement.

Stokes, who trailed Holder by 54 rating points going into the second Test in Manchester, enjoys a lead of 38 points after his memorable knocks of 176 and 78 and a match haul of three wickets helped England win by 113 runs and level the three-match series 1-1.

Stokes ended Holder’s 18-month reign at the top, becoming the first from England at the summit since Andrew Flintoff in May 2006. His tall of 497 rating points is the highest by any Test all-rounder since Jacques Kallis aggregated 517 in April 2008.

(AGENCIES)