BEML bags Defence Ministry order for supply of de-mine equipment for T-90 tanks

BENGALURU, July 21: State-run Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) on Tuesday said it has received a Rs 557 crore order from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for supply of 1,512 Track Width Mine Plough (TWMP), a de-mine equipment, for T-90 tanks used by the Army.

The system, which would facilitate individual mobility to tanks while negotiating mine fields, will be manufactured at BEML facilities with the help of M/s. Pearson Engineering, UK, the company said in a release.

It said, out of 1,512 Mine plough BEML will supply 100 numbers within 12 months, another 250 in subsequent years and order will be completed within seven years.

According to BEML, under the Make in India policy the contract has Buy and Make (Indian) categorisation with a minimum of 50 per cent indigenous content in the make portion of the contract.

“We are proud to be associated with MoD to enhance the combat capability of the Indian Army. This is another example of BEML’s capability to meet the specific requirements of our armed forces. BEML signifies the true spirit of Make in India and enabler for Atmanirbhar Bharat, BEML CMD Deepak Kumar Hota said.

These mine ploughs will be fitted on T-90 tanks of Indian Armoured Corps which will facilitate individual mobility to tanks while negotiating mine fields, the release said.

Mobility of the tank fleet will enhance manifolds, which in turn would extend the reach of armoured formation deep into enemy territory without becoming mine causality, it said, adding this de-mine equipment is time tested for different soil conditions in Indian desert and customised for Indian operations. (AGENCIES)