Sterlite Power commissions Khargone transmission project worth Rs 1,662 cr in MP

NEW DELHI, Jan 4: Sterlite Power on Tuesday announced successful commissioning of Khargone transmission project worth Rs 1,662 crore in Madhya Pradesh.

“Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd, a leading private sector power transmission infrastructure developer and solutions provider, announced the successful commissioning of Khargone Transmission Ltd (KTL) project worth Rs 1,662 crore in Madhya Pradesh,” a company statement said.

The project will evacuate 1,320 MW of power generated by the Khargone Power Plant to 765 kV Khandwa substation to further distribute it downstream across Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Goa, Daman & Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

With the completion of the 765 kV D/C Khandwa – Dhule transmission line, all the elements in the project are complete and charged.

Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director, Sterlite Power, said in the statement, “We are delighted to achieve the successful commissioning of KTL project which aims at solving the critical challenge of energy delivery for the western and central region.”

In April 2020, the company had already commissioned 5 out of 6 elements in the project which includes, 765kV substation at Khandwa, 400kV D/C Khandwa–Khargone transmission line, 765kV DC Khandwa-Indore transmission line, 400kV LILO and Dhule bay extension. The company had won KTL through tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB). (PTI)