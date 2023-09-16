Step towards self-reliance in defense

Sir,

I write to commend the North-Tech Symposium-2023 held at the Jagti Campus of IIT Jammu. This event, a collaborative effort between the Northern Command, the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), and IIT Jammu, is a landmark in defence technology innovation.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s presence at the symposium emphasizes its importance. He rightly pointed out that this year marked the first defense expo within IIT Jammu, symbolizing the growing synergy between the Army, Industry, and Academia in research, development, and innovation in defense technologies.

It was highlighted India’s progress as a defence exporter and its commitment to self-reliance in defence production. India has made significant strides toward Aatmanirbharta in Defense. Achievements like the launch of INS Vikrant and reduced arms imports underscore our dedication to innovation and indigenous technology development.

The Lt. Governor’s announcement of a 70 percent self-reliance target in weaponry by 2027 is ambitious and inspiring, offering boundless opportunities for private industries, MSMEs, and tech start-ups.

The North-Tech Symposium is a vital platform where stakeholders collaborate to identify unique defence solutions, promote self-reliance in defence production, and address India’s security needs. It reaffirms our nation’s commitment to excellence in defence technology.

Vishal Sharma

Nagrota