EMPLOYMENT (16-09-2023)

Walk-in Placement Drive

For- Multiple 5 star Hotels (F&B service & Housekeeping)

Eligibility- 12th pass (Freshers can apply – Males and Females)

Age limit – 18-25 yrs old

Good English communication skills

Date & Time – Friday (15th Sept) & Monday (18th Sept) (12:00pm to 6pm)

Venue:- Arc Hospitality Institute,

17-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu,

Opp.St. Garisson Church .

Call – 9320688804

Urgent Required Faculty

PHY./CHEM./BIO/MATH/ ENG.

UPTO 10TH ALL SUBJECT

FEMALE RECEPTIONIST

HOME TUTOR – 100 NOS.

BATCHES STARTED

SAINIK SCHOOL, RIMC, CDS, SSC, JKSSB, BANKING

SPOKEN ENGLISH, URDU

SHINE INSTITUTION

CALL :+ 91 78897 47922

Adarsh Shiva Academy

Chandan. Vihar Muthi

(Recognised by JK Govt.)

Staff Required

MA./ BA. 2 posts

BSc. 2 posts

ETT. 1 post

Send your resume on WhatsApp no 7006979054

REQUIRED

* Section Officer – Graduate & Computer savvy.

* Supervisor (Estate) – Min 10+2 & experience in the field

* Supervisor(Construction) – -do-

* Driver (HMV & LMV) – Having valid driving license.

Required in reputed Educational Institution at Bari Brahmana. ESM can also apply. Apply immediately before 19.09.2023. Contact No 9469435806, Email ID- detdogra@gmail.com